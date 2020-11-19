Erica Nlewedim, Ojy Okpe, Ife Durosinmi Etti Nominated for 2020 ELOY Awards | See the Full List

The ELOY Awards team has announced the release of the prestigious Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2020 nominee list. The list which was curated based on the nominations by the public and the fulfilment of the ELOY Awards criteria features 16 categories, with ladies who have largely impacted society through their commitment and leadership.

The ELOY Awards which has consistently recognized women of excellence in different fields since 2009, is used as a platform to sustain women empowerment through access to entrepreneurial training, affordable finance, grants, mentoring and more.

The awards night is set to take place on the on November 29, 2020, at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ELOY Awards celebrates and recognizes women of excellence in different fields so as to inspire, motivate, support and educate other women to become the best versions of themselves. This also serves as a networking platform for women to grow and build their brands.

See the full list of nominees below.

ELOY Award for Agriculture

A woman who has achieved significant business success in the agricultural and agribusiness field with great impact in her community and country as a whole.

Miriam Edegbo, @thirtysweets_foods

Ogochukwu Maduako, @ifarmgroup

Obasi Chinonso Theresa, @marvita_farms,

Sarah Olabisi Fagoyinbo , @the_olabisi_sarah

Fajimi ifedolapo omobolade, @Graceaionfarms

Entrepreneur of the Year

A woman in business. An entrepreneur who has demonstrated success in her sector through her work, leadership and excellence.

Aramide Abe

Ife Durosinmi Etti

Lilian Unachukwu

Abiola Olaoluwakitan

Kemi Ogunkoya

ELOY Award for Technology

This award is for a woman who works in the digital space as an entrepreneur and is successfully using the digital tools to enhance her business and empowering others to do so. It recognizes a woman who has used science and technology to create a platform offering knowledge, service, product or solution to build sustainable businesses.

Nkemdili Begho, Futuresoft

Banke Alawaye, aCubed Limited

Ebele Udoh, Brandbox Africa

Odunayo Eweniyi, Piggyvest

Damilola Marcus, Da Design Studio

Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year

This award is for a woman in the fashion industry who is making an impact and an employer of labour, who has been consistent and creative within the ELOY year and during the pandemic.

Madame Modish (Damilola Oke)

Medlinboss (Mimi Yina)

Fattush (Fatima Sheriff)

2207bytbally (Tolu Bally)

Sablier (Toolz Demuren)

Innovative Beauty practitioner of the Year

This is for a woman in the beauty industry making a mark and an employer of labour.

Julia Onamusi, Jules Lifestyle

Omoehi Ighodalo, Mohini Beauty

Dabota Lawson, Dabota Cosmetics

Toke Makinwa, Toke Makinwa Beauty

Doris Nkumah, Wanneka Hair

On-Air Personality

A woman on the radio who is using her platform to educate, entertain, inspire people.

Amanda Nwoye, Sweetness, Lasgidi FM

Abigail Isaiah Gogo-Ogute, Sweet-swaggerlicious, Lasgidi FM

Honey Ojukwu, CoolFM, PH

Blossom Martins, RhythmFM, Abuja

Cassey George, BeatFM PH

TV Personality

A female TV personality who uses her platform to entertain, educate and inspire others.

Madame Merola, Live a Phenomenal Life show

Tope Olowoniyan, Wake up Nigeria, TVC

Bridget Chigbuife, Silverbird TV

Ojy Okpe, Arise TV

Ebunoluwa Dosumu, Africa Movie Channel

ELOY Award for Influence

Someone who has been able to use her ability to influence potential buyers of products and services by promoting and recommending on social media. These type of people add credibility to brands.

Ariyiike Owolagba

Tomike Adeoye

Erica Nlewedim

Rechael Okonkwo

Kim Oprah

ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur

A woman under 35 actively running a business. A female entrepreneur who has demonstrated success in her sector through her work, leadership and excellence.

Oluwadara Ojoodide, Just Journals

Nike Fowowe, EMR Group

Chioma Ukpabi, Kahdsole Designs

Shittu Omobolaji Racheal, Bolat Paints

Elizabeth Oladepo, 07Foods

ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO)

A woman who has made a significant social impact in the community and Nigeria.

Folakemi Adesina, Do Good Charity Initiative

Rabi Maidunama, Maidunama Sickel Cell Foundation (Maisef)

Fadairo Adeyinka Abimbola, Joyful Givers

Onyeka Akpaida, Rendra Foundation

Bukola Owokodu, Damsy Foundation

ELOY Award for Business/Human Performance Coach

A female coach who has been guiding business owners and entrepreneurs clarify their vision to achieve their goals.

Yvonne Ofodile, 360 Woman Africa

Nancy Nnadi, Coach Nancy

Just Ibe, The Association of African Start-Ups

Marylin Oma Anona (Omalivingshow)

Olori Boye Ajayi, The Ark Coaching Company

ELOY Recognition Awards

ELOY Foundation Award for Enterprise – This is an award for the woman that gives the best business pitch at the ELOY conference under the umbrella of the ELOY Awards Foundation

Health Care Practitioner – This award seeks to recognize and celebrate female health care providers who have demonstrated excellence whilst working and providing care for patients during the pandemic.

Woman in finance – An ELOY award for a woman in the finance sector who has shown integrity, leadership and excellence in this sector whilst advocating for financial inclusion for women. Could be a financial consultant or working in the finance sector.

Woman in media – A woman in print, digital or social media activity using her platform to educate and inform others.

HE4SHE: This award is for a man who using his platform to support, empower women and advocates for women.

Woman in education– This award is for a woman in the education sector.

Voting has started and it closes on November 25, 2019. Click here to vote.

