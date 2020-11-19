WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Connect with us

Last year, the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) launched the No Tolerance Campaign to address the prevalence of violence against girls and women in communities across Nigeria. Many people across the country stood with WARIF to say “no tolerance” to rape and sexual violence and the digital campaign reached an estimate of 10 million people on social media. Following the success of the campaign and the dire need for more awareness on issues of sexual violence, the maiden edition of the No Tolerance March was carried out in December 2019. The march brought together over 700 men and women, young and old from all works of life who walked 3km across the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge saying “no tolerance” to sexual violence.

This year, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the #WARIFNoToleranceMarch is going virtual! Participants, friends, survivors, and supporters of WARIF are encouraged to wear their No Tolerance t-shirts and march, jog, walk or run at home, on the bridge, or in the streets to raise awareness to sexual violence.

Date: 5th of December 2020

Time: 7am – 7pm.

Participants are encouraged to show that they are part of the march and stay connected by sharing and posting their pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #WARIFNoTolerance and by tagging @WARIF_NG.

The founder of WARIF, Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, while speaking on the importance of the march, said, “the rise of the covid-19 pandemic brought about a shadow pandemic, evidenced by a spike in the rate of sexual and domestic violence cases as survivors were forced to quarantine with their abusers. This increases the urgency of ensuring essential serviced are made available and offered free of charge by the organization. It also shows why it is imperative that WARIF continues to raise awareness to the prevalence of this menace. We are calling on everyone to join us again this year by wearing their t-shirts and saying  “no tolerance” to this national crisis.”

About WARIF

Women at Risk International Foundation, (WARIF) is a non-profit organization, established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of rape, sexual violence and trafficking of young girls and women in communities across Nigeria. This the foundation achieves through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives which are impactful, measurable, and sustainable, targeting both the intervention/treatment of these affected women, as well as providing preventive measures to reduce the high incidence. The foundation seeks to re-dress the adverse effects seen because of Gender-Based Violence.

 

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

