Lekki Toll Shooting: How Everyone is Reacting to Lai Mohammed’s Statement on CNN’s Investigative Report

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On November 18, 2020, CNN released an investigative report showing that despite the Nigerian army’s denial, live rounds were fired at the Lekki tollgate, killing and injuring several innocent lives.

In a press conference that has now sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians, Information Minister Lai Mohammed described the investigation done by CNN as one-dimensional as he insisted that the military fired blanks into the air whilst claiming that CNN relied only on unverified reports from social media.

Lai Mohammed expressed that the federal government is satisfied with the roles played by the military, police, and other security agencies during the #EndSARS protest. He said,

We insist that the military did not shoot at the protesters at Lekki. They fired blank ammunition into the air. Anyone who knows anyone who was killed at Lekki toll gate should go straight to the judicial panel with evidence.

At this point, it is important to say that the Federal Government is very satisfied with roles played by the security agencies, especially the military, and the police all through the EndSARS crisis. They were professional. Even when their lives were at stake, they exercised uncommon restraints. Their professionalism saved many lives and properties.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

 

