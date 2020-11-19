ICYMI: Here’s the Interview with DJ Switch Everyone is Talking about

In a recent interview with CNN, DJ Switch narrates what she describes as the worst experience in her life; the 20-10-2020 Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The Disc Jockey who was reported to have left the country due to threats on her life said,

The Nigerian army that is supposed to protect us came with no warning… no representative to come speak to us first, at least. They just came in guns blazing, we heard gunshots from behind the Toll Gate.

Watch the full interview below: