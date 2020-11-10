Music
Peter Okoye’s PA says DJ Switch is Not in Nigeria & She’s Safe
During the #EndSARS protests, several Nigerian celebrities joined the movement; protesting, using their platforms and speaking up. One of these stars was a disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch.
DJ Switch who was signed to Peter Okoye‘s PClassic Records in 2017 was among the peaceful protesters at the 10-20-2020 Lekki Toll Gate shooting. She was present when soldiers opened fire and streamed the scene live on her Instagram, where she was seen helping protesters who had been shot.
Few days after the shooting, DJ shared another video where she thanked a number of people, including Peter Okoye. In her words, “I want to thank a few people who, at the risk of their lives, came to get me. My life was being threatened for speaking up.”
It was earlier reported that DJ Switch had sought refuge in Canada where she narrated her ordeal at the Sub-committee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Canadian parliament.
According to The PUNCH, Peter Okoye’s personal assistant Charles Abi has confirmed that the DJ is not in the country, but refused to disclose her current location for safety reasons. Charles also confirmed that DJ Switch was being threatened, but said he knew nothing about her testifying at the parliament. He said,
We do not want to say anything at the moment and that is the truth. This is a matter of threat and we do not want to say anything at the moment. She had been getting a lot of threats and the truth is that she is not even in Nigeria at the moment and she is safe. We will not want to answer whether she is in Canada for now but she is not in the country and she is safe.
I cannot tell you if DJ Switch testified at a Canadian parliament, but if you see that the Canadian parliament posted it, then she probably did it. I know that she has not posted anything and I remember that my boss told her not to post anything; but in due time, she will speak out.
She got threats from every angle; she received death threats from every angle; so, she just had to leave. I am just going to say this because of her safety, we just have to keep things quiet low.