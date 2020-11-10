Wizkid & Burna Boy’s “Ginger” is the First Song to Start at No.1 on TurnTable Top 50 Chart

Since its release, Wizkid‘s Made In Lagos Album has been a rave, breaking new records and milestones. It became the first Nigerian album to hit over a hundred million streams in just 9 days.

In just another feat, his “Ginger” collabo with Burnaboy made history as the first number 1 song on the maiden edition of TurnTable Top 50 chart.

.@wizkidayo’s “Ginger” featuring @burnaboy is the first song to start at No. 1 on TurnTable Top 50 The artiste has ten songs in the top 20 and a total of fifteen entries including all 14 song on #MadeinLagos on the chart Check the full chart here: https://t.co/UsSXuK6SKa pic.twitter.com/ib7YiIAIRs — TurnTable Charts (TTC) (@TurntableCharts) November 9, 2020

Impressively, all fourteen songs on the album made this chart, with four of the songs in Top 10, “Reckless” makes number 3, “No Stress”, number 4, and the Damian Marley-assisted “Blessed” at number 10.

Other songs on the chart include Davido’s “FEM”, at the number 2 spot, “Zoom” by Cheque at number 5. Also in the top 10 is Tems’ “Damages” (6), Olamide’s “Infinity” (7), Patoranking’s “Abule” (8), and the “Icons Remix” of DJ Neptune’s smash hit, “Nobody”.

