Wizkid & Burna Boy’s “Ginger” is the First Song to Start at No.1 on TurnTable Top 50 Chart

BellaNaija.com

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Since its release, Wizkid‘s Made In Lagos Album has been a rave, breaking new records and milestones. It became the first Nigerian album to hit over a hundred million streams in just 9 days.

In just another feat, his “Ginger” collabo with Burnaboy made history as the first number 1 song on the maiden edition of TurnTable Top 50 chart.

Impressively, all fourteen songs on the album made this chart, with four of the songs in Top 10, “Reckless” makes number 3, “No Stress”, number 4, and the Damian Marley-assisted “Blessed” at number 10.

Other songs on the chart include Davido’s “FEM”, at the number 2 spot, “Zoom” by Cheque at number 5. Also in the top 10 is Tems’ “Damages” (6), Olamide’s “Infinity” (7), Patoranking’s “Abule” (8), and the “Icons Remix” of DJ Neptune’s smash hit, “Nobody”.

See the full list here

BellaNaija.com

