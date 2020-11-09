Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage chronicles Her Move to Nigeria, Thoughts on Feminism & Rivalries on “BlackBox Interview”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for “Introducing The Kujus” Will Leave You Wanting More

BN TV News

A Look Inside the Moments that Defined Joe Biden's Political Career

BN TV

Satisfy Your Pastry Cravings with Sisi Yemmie's Dinner Rolls

BN TV

Groceries, Meal Prepping & Cooking - Keep Up With Dimma Umeh in New Vlog

BN TV

How to Deal with Bad Breath, According to Vandora

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Where You Can Watch Broda Shaggi's New Action-Comedy Film "The Robbery"

BN TV

You Should Try The Kitchen Muse's Pepper Mix Recipe

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 10 of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic"

BN TV

Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda's New Talk Show "Public Eye" is Centered on Cybercrime

BN TV

Tiwa Savage chronicles Her Move to Nigeria, Thoughts on Feminism & Rivalries on “BlackBox Interview”

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Part two of Tiwa Savage‘s “BlackBox” interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, sees her chronicling her move back to Nigeria, her rise to the top of a male-dominated industry, rivalries and her thoughts on the big bad F (Feminism).

Nearly a decade ago, Tiwa Savage’s sultry sounds graced our ears and changed the face of pop music in Nigeria. Since then, her sonic exploits have shot her up to superstardom heights and earned her numerous accolades.

Finding love, raising a child and churning out good music while she’s at it too, the Number 1 African Bad Girl has done it all — and she’s far from ready to stick a fork in it.

Watch Part 1 Here.

For the second episode of our BlackBox Interview series, Tiwa bares it all.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Serial Entrepreneur & Medical Doctor Emmanuel Okeleji of SeamlessHR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Voting is Great, but Building a System of Accountability is Also Necessary

We Have to Break the Wall Between the Rich and the Poor

Tari Taylaur: We Can Self-Regulate Social Media by Being Mindful of What We Post Online

Adefolake Adekola: We Cannot Return to Normalcy
Advertisement
css.php