New EP: Lil Kesh – Ecstasy

As promised, Afro-fusion and street-hop titan Lil Kesh delivers his highly anticipated extended play “Ecstasy“.

The 8-track EP, which is a follow up to his 2016 album “Y.A.G.I“, features gigantic collaborations with Naira Marley, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn and Shaybo.

According to Lil Kesh,

“Ecstasy” was birthed from the need to deliver quality music to my fans after being absent from the music scene for a while. During this period, I was bent on recreating myself: body, mind, and soul to this work of art. I put my heart and soul into this.