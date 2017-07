Sony Records/RCA superstar Wizkid has finally released his much anticipated body of work titled “Sounds From The Other Side“. The 12-track album includes features from international acts like Drake, Trey Songz, Chris Brown, TY Dolla $ign, Major Lazer & Bucie.

The Starboy Entertainment boss had however released five tracks off the album previously; “Daddy Yo“, “Come Closer” featuring Drake, “Sweet Love“, “African Bad Gyal” featuring Chris Brown and “Naughty Ride” featuring Major Lazer.

Get #SFTOS here