Connect with us

Music

New EP: Wurld - Afrosoul Deluxe

Music

New Video: Boybreed feat. Minz - Julie

Music

New Album: Yela - Existence Resistance

Music

Stream Lady Donli's Double Release "Rockstar Parole" Here

Music

New Video: 9ice - Zaddy

Music

New Music: Lami Phillips feat. Moelogo - Kadara (Destiny)

Music

Basketmouth features Waje, Oxlade, Peruzzi in New Soundtrack Album "Yabasi"

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Lyta - Everybody

Music

New Music: Zlatan - Lagos Anthem

Music

New Music: L.A.X - Sade

Music

New EP: Wurld – Afrosoul Deluxe

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Talented Afro soul singer Wurld has put out his EP “Afrosoul Deluxe“.

The EP houses previously released songs from his “Afrosoul” EP, like “Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)“, “Ghost Town” and “Love Nobody”, in addition to “National Anthem (Growing Wings)”, “Story”, “Can’t Come Outside” and more.

The EP features Cuppy, Kida Kudz and Zeal (VVIP).

Producers who worked on the project include Alagwu Michael, Del B, WAKAYNA, Wurld and other creative producers.

Stream the EP below:

Bossy feat. Cuppy and Kida Kudz

Chop N Pray

National Anthem (Growing Wings)

Ghost Town

Love Nobody

Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)

Story

Can’t Come Outside

Birthday Song and Palmwine Riddim 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People!

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

How Has Your 2020 Been? Tell Us All About it On #BN2020Epilogues
Advertisement
css.php