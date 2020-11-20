New EP: Wurld – Afrosoul Deluxe

Talented Afro soul singer Wurld has put out his EP “Afrosoul Deluxe“.

The EP houses previously released songs from his “Afrosoul” EP, like “Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)“, “Ghost Town” and “Love Nobody”, in addition to “National Anthem (Growing Wings)”, “Story”, “Can’t Come Outside” and more.

The EP features Cuppy, Kida Kudz and Zeal (VVIP).

Producers who worked on the project include Alagwu Michael, Del B, WAKAYNA, Wurld and other creative producers.

Bossy feat. Cuppy and Kida Kudz

Chop N Pray

National Anthem (Growing Wings)

Ghost Town

Love Nobody

Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)

Story

Can’t Come Outside

Birthday Song and Palmwine Riddim