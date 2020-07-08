New Video: WurlD – Wayo

Following the release of “Wayo” off his EP “Afrosoul“, WurlD drops the visuals for the buzzing song, directed by Baba Agba and WurlD.

WurlD continues to keep fans on their toes, pleasantly, with consistent music releases. He constantly showcases his unique ability to fuse soulful sounds, African pop, distinct songwriting and vocal prowess.

With “Wayo”, WurlD shows off his exciting vocal finesse and innate musicality that has brought him early critical acclaim on the global scene.

The petrol blue-haired maverick continues to define himself as one of the trendsetting artists rising out of Africa right now.

Watch the video below: