Omah Lay Drops Visuals for “Lo Lo”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising Port-Harcourt born singer, Omah Lay, the first African artist to be highlighted by the Africa Rising Initiative launched by Apple Music, is out with the music video for the track “Lo Lo” highly successful debut EP, “Get Layd“.

Talking about his EP which was released on May 22, 2020, Omah Lay told OkayAfrica,

It’s been a very long process, and it was fun. I started working on it in August last year. At some point, I had to go off social media, stay away from a lot of things and keep my head straight to get the project right. The first song I’d recorded on Get Layd was “Bad Influence.” I’d done that way before the songs we had to put on the project.

Lo Lo” is the third video from the EP. The video is a beautiful mixture of lustre and beautiful African women.

Watch the video below:

You can also stream the EP here:

 

