New Video: Kizz Daniel – Ada

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Off his latest project, “King of Love”, Kizz Daniel comes through with the official music video for the track “Ada”, directed by TG Omori.

The new album – “King of Love”, which houses 17 songs, no features, as the theme of love.

“Ada” produced by DJ Coublon, Kizz Daniel talks about “African Love”. The video has a special appearance of Instagram sensation Mr Macaroni and Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef.

The video is already number 13 on YouTube trending with 137,000 plus views.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

