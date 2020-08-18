New Video: WurlD – Story

Nigerian-Afrosoul singer and songwriter WurlD dropped the visual for his latest single “Story” today from recently released EP, “Afrosoul“.

Directed by Baba Agba and WurlD, “Story” is minimalistic and a visually stunning representation of a world in which two lovers once lived happily together. The premise finds WurlD reminiscing about a lost love while a seemingly imaginary Butterfly Muse represents what they once meant to each other.

The intricate, butterfly costume was designed by Lagos-based art director and stylist Daniel Obasi, known for his Afrocentric concepts inspired by old cinema and Afrofuturism.

Watch the video below: