Connect with us

Music

New Video: WurlD - Story

BN TV Music Scoop

We're Getting Even More Details about Cuppy's "Original Copy"

Music

New Mixtape: DJ 4kerty - Rep Your Hood

Music

Harrysong's new EP "Right About Now" features Davido, Rudeboy & Stonebwoy

BN TV Music

Cardi B gets Candid with Joe Biden on Police Brutality & More

Music

Tiwa Savage's "Celia" is coming and it features Davido, Naira Marley & Sam Smith | See the Tracklist

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille's Rendition of "Heaven" by Bryan Adams is Everything

BN TV Music

New Music: Mo’believe - Faya

BN TV Music

All The Must-See BTS Moments From Tiwa Savage’s "Koroba" Music Video

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid & Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

Music

New Video: WurlD – Story

BellaNaija.com

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Nigerian-Afrosoul singer and songwriter WurlD dropped the visual for his latest single “Story” today from recently released EP, “Afrosoul“.

Directed by Baba Agba and WurlD, “Story” is minimalistic and a visually stunning representation of a world in which two lovers once lived happily together. The premise finds WurlD reminiscing about a lost love while a seemingly imaginary Butterfly Muse represents what they once meant to each other.

The intricate, butterfly costume was designed by Lagos-based art director and stylist Daniel Obasi, known for his Afrocentric concepts inspired by old cinema and Afrofuturism.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Advertisement
css.php