Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

We're Getting Even More Details about Cuppy's "Original Copy"

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Perfect Grilled Chicken Kebab Recipe is, well, Perfect

BN TV

The Joy from this Nigerian Family as Burna Boy surprises them on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Updated Okra Soup is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe

BN TV Music

Cardi B gets Candid with Joe Biden on Police Brutality & More

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille's Rendition of "Heaven" by Bryan Adams is Everything

BN TV

Tosin Ibitoye, Shalewa Ashafa & Tobi Bakre discuss 'Ghosting' on Episode 1 of #NdaniRealTalk with Tomike Adeoye

BN TV Music

New Music: Mo’believe - Faya

BN TV News

"When they go low, We go high" - See Michelle Obama's Powerful Speech at the Democratic National Convention

BN TV

Grace Ajilore is sharing her Pregnancy & Birth Experience on this New Vlog

BN TV

We’re Getting Even More Details about Cuppy’s “Original Copy”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

DJ Cuppy shared the inspiration behind her debut album “Original Copy” in an interview with CNN. The forthcoming album is scheduled to drop this August and features artistes like Teni, Rema, Rayvanny, Fireboy DML, Stonebwoy, Sir Shina Peters, Ycee, Seyi Shay amongst others.

Read our exclusive interview with DJ Cuppy.

According to the disc jockey, the album houses twelve tracks and features thirteen artists on it for a purpose. With each track representing different parts of her, and tells a story. She stated that she understands that her artistry is still in the infantry stage and further revealed that the album contains different sounds from Hip Hop fusion to house. There are also amazing voice notes inside the album as well.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Grace Agada: Your Journey to Passive Income Starts HERE!

Here’s Why Men Should Have More Women As Their Role Models

#BellaNaijaMCM Gift Muoneke is Making Clean Electricity Available/Accessible Across Africa with Greenera Technologies

Adefolake Adekola: Recycling is Not Just a Way to Save the Environment… You Also Get to Get Your Coins

Advertisement
css.php