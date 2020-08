Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing her updated recipe for Okra Soup but with a twist! This delicacy is prepared in the Efik way.

Ingredients

Okra Fingers

Palm Oil

Bell Pepper (Tatatse)

Scotch Bonnet (Rodo)

Chilli Bullet (Shombo)

Catfish Fillet

Snails

Calamari Rings

Prawns

Smoked Chicken

Ugu

Uziza

Watch the video below: