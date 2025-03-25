Laju Spoke His ‘Happy Ever After’ With Kamsi Into Existence!

One of the top places to find a soulmate is at university, and Kamsi and Laju’s story is sweet proof. They first met at university, but life led them in different directions.

However, things changed for the better four years ago when fate stepped in at Laju’s sister’s wedding, bringing them back together. From that moment, their bond grew stronger with each passing day. What started as a lighthearted joke when he called her his wife soon became the love story of a lifetime. They are serving up premium love and beauty with their pre-wedding shoot and we can’t get enough. The stunning looks and evident chemistry would have you hooked as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Laju:

Twelve years ago, we met at the university, but life took us in different directions. Four years ago, in 2021, fate brought us together at his sister’s wedding, where we reconnected and exchanged numbers. His first message to me was him calling me his wife. From that moment, our bond grew stronger every day—and he pretty much snatched me away from my ex, haha! After weeks of reflection, I knew my heart had already made the decision.

Fast forward to today, and what started as playful teasing turned into forever, he became my partner, my best friend, my rock—always loving and supporting me. Looking back, I know it wasn’t by chance. It was destiny. This incredible man lights up my world, and our love story proves that the best things are worth waiting for.

Credits

Bride: @kamsy_

Groom: @laju_okome

Planner: @events_by_polkadot

Photography: @_fitstudios_

Videography: @_fitfilms

Makeup: @omakaysglam

Hairstylist: @slayedbyify