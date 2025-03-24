When Love & Culture Meets! Enjoy Karen and Dejo’s Yoruba Trad

Yoruba weddings are always a hit and Karen and Dejo’s wedding was not an exception. Theirs was a fine blend of sweet love, exquisite style, and rich culture.

For their first look, they stepped out in regal asooke outfits, performing traditional rites like the ‘Idobale’ and ‘Owo-Obe’ with so much grace. Just when we thought we had seen it all, they switched things up with a lively reception filled with fun and excitement. To cap off the celebration, they threw a lit after-party where the couple and their friends let their hair down and danced the night away! Amidst all the fun, Karen and Dejo’s love stood out like a shining light – it was just so beautiful to see!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

It’s all fun from here!

