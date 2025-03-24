When Love & Culture Meets! Enjoy Karen and Dejo’s Yoruba Trad

Connect with us

Yoruba weddings are always a hit and Karen and Dejo’s wedding was not an exception. Theirs was a fine blend of sweet love, exquisite style, and rich culture.

For their first look, they stepped out in regal asooke outfits, performing traditional rites like the ‘Idobale’ and ‘Owo-Obe’ with so much grace. Just when we thought we had seen it all, they switched things up with a lively reception filled with fun and excitement. To cap off the celebration, they threw a lit after-party where the couple and their friends let their hair down and danced the night away! Amidst all the fun, Karen and Dejo’s love stood out like a shining light – it was just so beautiful to see!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

 

 

   

   

 

 

        

    

It’s all fun from here!

   

 

Credits

Bride@karentemilola
Makeup@mosewabeauty_
Bride’s green outfit@sheyeoladejo
Bride’s Gele@eminence_mez
Content Creator : @lagosreelcreator
Shoes@gucci
Clutch: vintage @dior
Earrings@alexisbittar
Necklace@nadrijewelry
Reception dress@sheyeoladejo
Fabric@aniolas_
Groom’s after-party outfit@oke_lagos
Bride’s after-party outfit:  @lfjofficial
Hairstylist@tea.styles
Bridesmaid lace & gele@thefabricroomng & @bimmms24
Bridesmaid fan: @fibeads
Bridesmaids’ gele@timi_exclusive
Bridesmaid Makeup : @royalglamartistry | @beautybypmstouch | @sarajones_beauty
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Videography@oohjayfilms

