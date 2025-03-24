Weddings
When Love & Culture Meets! Enjoy Karen and Dejo’s Yoruba Trad
Yoruba weddings are always a hit and Karen and Dejo’s wedding was not an exception. Theirs was a fine blend of sweet love, exquisite style, and rich culture.
For their first look, they stepped out in regal asooke outfits, performing traditional rites like the ‘Idobale’ and ‘Owo-Obe’ with so much grace. Just when we thought we had seen it all, they switched things up with a lively reception filled with fun and excitement. To cap off the celebration, they threw a lit after-party where the couple and their friends let their hair down and danced the night away! Amidst all the fun, Karen and Dejo’s love stood out like a shining light – it was just so beautiful to see!
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
It’s all fun from here!
Credits
Bride: @karentemilola
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_
Bride’s green outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Bride’s Gele: @eminence_mez
Content Creator : @lagosreelcreator
Shoes: @gucci
Clutch: vintage @dior
Earrings: @alexisbittar
Necklace: @nadrijewelry
Reception dress: @sheyeoladejo
Fabric: @aniolas_
Groom’s after-party outfit: @oke_lagos
Bride’s after-party outfit: @lfjofficial
Hairstylist: @tea.styles
Bridesmaid lace & gele: @thefabricroomng & @bimmms24
Bridesmaid fan: @fibeads
Bridesmaids’ gele: @timi_exclusive
Bridesmaid Makeup : @royalglamartistry | @beautybypmstouch | @sarajones_beauty
Photography: @thetomiwaajayi
Videography: @oohjayfilms