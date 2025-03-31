Ire and Thabo Met at a Christmas Hangout – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Ire and Thabo’s fairytale began with simply being in the right place at the right time.

Before they knew it, what started as a Christmas gathering in 2020 soon blossomed into their beautiful love story. They built a strong connection over the years, which has now led them to the altar. They exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony, and it was nothing short of magical. Every detail reflected their love—pure, elegant, and filled with joy. From Ire’s breathtaking bridal glow to the undeniable chemistry they shared, their special day was a true celebration of a love meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ire:

In 2020, I moved to the UK for a Master’s in Digital Media Production. Shortly after arriving, I reconnected with my friend from boarding school, Opemipo Gabana (aka Esther). Since my Oxford flatmates were heading home for the holidays, she kindly invited me to spend Christmas with her in Wolverhampton. It was my first Christmas in the UK, so I happily accepted. At the time, the UK was still navigating Covid-19 restrictions, allowing “support bubbles” for social interaction. Esther mentioned that she had a support bubble of students from Botswana living in Birmingham, and planned to visit them. She called them ‘The Boys’. Despite being exhausted from my trip, I joined her, feeling self-conscious about how tired I looked, I opted to keep my mask on.

At the house, I met everyone, and Esther left me with Thabo while she chatted with Kultwano (who later became her husband). I apologised for keeping my mask on, but Thabo insisted it was rude not to remove it. Jokingly, I said I didn’t want his first impression of me to be skewed, “Because this is not my real face oh.” Eventually, as our conversation flowed, I felt comfortable enough to take it off. I enjoyed the time I spent with him and when it was time to leave, I caught myself thinking, “Why isn’t he asking for my number?” Spoiler: He didn’t. Two days later, the boys hosted a Christmas dinner at their home. I wore the lovely dress that Esther had bought for me, did my makeup and looked good-tttt!

She had to remind me where we were going seeing all the effort I put into my look. Now looking back, I wonder if I already had a crush at this point and was Esther secretly setting us up? During the party, I naturally gravitated toward Thabo—we’d already spent time together just two days before after all. This time, he added me on Snapchat. On the way home, Esther kept saying, ‘I feel like you and Thabo would make a great match.’ I brushed it off, but deep down, I couldn’t help but agree. Even though I’d only known him for a few days, I felt like he could be the one because ‘when you know, you know.’ I got a text on Snapchat the next day. It was Thabo asking for my phone number. We have talked every day since the 21st of December 2020. On 18th November, 2023 we had a beautiful intimate proposal and we got married on 18th December , 2024.

Credits

Photography: @kayode_ogungbade

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Videography: @robert_audu

Planner: @madamedubois__