Maria Chike Welcomes Baby Leonardo!

Maria Chike is now a mother!

The reality TV star and TV host welcomed her baby on Sunday, October 10. The first-time mom named her newborn Leonardo AmaraNna Anene.

“I just want to say Thank you, God. My heart is so full and grateful,” she wrote in her caption. “I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”

This is Maria and her partner’s first child. Back in June, she shared the wonderful news through a heartwarming video on her social media pages. Ever since, she has been documenting her pregnancy journey, from her unique cravings to the bittersweet feeling of missing out on summer 2023.

I’ve been looking for my Twitter app since yesterday on my phone to update on my struggles in life. Saw X so many times but didn’t realise it was Twitter. One of the many struggles I’m dealing with!! ( mummy brain) Not withholding the fact that I’m getting shorter by day.. and my… — Maria Chike Benjamin$ 🦋 (@MariaChike) August 3, 2023

Two hearts beating as one 🥰🥰

I get so teary every scan I see 🥹… So beautifully made 💕 — Maria Chike Benjamin$ 🦋 (@MariaChike) August 25, 2023

Me: You’ve been ironing these pants for over 30mins. It’s like you don’t know how to iron. No one to help you here,you’re going to have to do everything yourself, poor you! Him: Go and sit down you look like a round ball! Me: still crying for the past two hours 🥹 The… pic.twitter.com/K9kuA8q172 — Maria Chike Benjamin$ 🦋 (@MariaChike) August 26, 2023

I recorded myself walking down the stairs today 😂😂😂😂. I’m a wobbly wobble bumble bee 🐝 round fuss ball. Omg my face in this video 😂😂😂😂! God why 😂😂😂😂😂 — Maria Chike Benjamin$ 🦋 (@MariaChike) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to the new mum!