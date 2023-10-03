Connect with us

Maria Chike Welcomes Baby Leonardo!

Maria Chike is now a mother!

The reality TV star and TV host welcomed her baby on Sunday, October 10. The first-time mom named her newborn Leonardo AmaraNna Anene.

“I just want to say Thank you, God. My heart is so full and grateful,” she wrote in her caption. “I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

This is Maria and her partner’s first child. Back in June, she shared the wonderful news through a heartwarming video on her social media pages. Ever since, she has been documenting her pregnancy journey, from her unique cravings to the bittersweet feeling of missing out on summer 2023.

Congratulations to the new mum!

