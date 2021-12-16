Onyeka Nwelue has Secured the Rights to Produce a Biopic on Nigeria’s First House of Reps Speaker Jaja Wachuku

Lovers of filmmaking and history scholars will once again get a visual taste of history as Nigerian author and filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue secures the rights to produce a biopic on the life and times of Nigeria’s first House of Reps’ Speaker, Jaja Wachuku.

Dr Onyeka Nwelue can be called a curator of Nigerian history as this is not his first aim at documenting stories that could be easily misunderstood or forgotten. Recently, he affirmed a production partnership on a documentary called “The Last Night in Biafra“. On this one, he plans to detail the account of Wole Soyinka on his incarceration just after Soyinka’s visit to Biafran military leader, Odumegwu Emeka Ojukwu.

Here is Onyeka Nwelue’s announcement on the Jaja Wachuku project