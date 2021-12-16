9 Times Karibi Fubara Graced Our Screens with His Talent

On Wednesday, the Fubara family announced the sad passing of Karibi Fubara, a Nollywood actor who graced our screens with his talent in several hit movies and television series.

To honour his blessed memory, here are nine of the times we got to experience his talent, from “God Calling,” “Ratnik,” “Fractured,” “Gidi Up,” “Before 30,” “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” to “Quam’s Money,” “Castle & Castle,” and “The Smart Money Woman.”

Our condolences to his loved ones❤️