From the streets of Lagos to performing in London... Bella Shmurda talks all things Music on "The Afrobeats Podcast"

It was a really deep session with Bella Shmurda on “The Afrobeats Podcast.” The conversation started with Shmurda telling the host, Adesope Olajide, about his journey from the streets of Lagos to finally visiting London for the first time. He recounts his path to finishing school in fulfilment of a promise he made to his mother.

When asked about the perception of people seeing him as crazy and razz, Bella Shmurda goes into a deep narration of who he is by saying,

Bella Shmurda is human like everybody else. He eats and drinks like everybody. He feels pain and has things to achieve just like everybody else…the most brilliant students are not in class, the richest people are not the bankers and the people with the best hearts are no longer alive. The perception is normal but with time people will understand.

Watch the full interview below: