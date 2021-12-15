Connect with us

Nollywood

Karibi Fubara Has Passed On 💔

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubarawho appeared in films such as God Calling,” Quam’s Money,” Castle and Castle,” Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” and Smart Money Woman,” has died.

On Wednesday, December 12, 2021, his sister, Aya Eneli, announced his sad passing on her Twitter account. “My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless”, she wrote. “He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you, #ChiefBlack. I do not own the rights to this song.”

In 2020, in lengthy post on Instagram, Fubara who is married to celebrity stylist, Yolanda Okereke, revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer around April and had a successful surgery in May. Incase you missed it, you can check it here.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Fubara family.
