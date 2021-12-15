Karibi Fubara Has Passed On 💔

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara, who appeared in films such as “God Calling,” “Quam’s Money,” “Castle and Castle,” “Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” and “Smart Money Woman,” has died.

On Wednesday, December 12, 2021, his sister, Aya Eneli, announced his sad passing on her Twitter account. “My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless”, she wrote. “He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you, #ChiefBlack. I do not own the rights to this song.”

In 2020, in lengthy post on Instagram, Fubara who is married to celebrity stylist, Yolanda Okereke, revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer around April and had a successful surgery in May. Incase you missed it, you can check it here.