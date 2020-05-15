Movies & TV
Karibi Fubara is Grateful for Another chance at Life after Surviving Kidney Cancer
Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is grateful to be alive and now he is sharing the journey of how he survived a serious case of kidney tumor/cancer.
In a lengthy post on his Instagram, Fubara who is married to celebrity stylist, Yolanda Okereke, revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer around April and had a successful surgery on may 3rd.
Kabiri Fubara expressed his utmost gratitude to family, friends, the team of doctors and of course his wife. He also encouraged anyone going through a tough time to remain strong.
Read his post below:
View this post on Instagram
***VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED*** So it’s been a month of tremendous revelation and rebirths in my life as I was told around Easter that I had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer, and on May 3rd I had a very successful surgery remove about 90% of the tumor. I am now home resting, reborn, & learning to live again. —————- I am beyond grateful to my amazing family and lifelong friends (you know yourselves) that stepped up to relentlessly wage the spiritual and physical battles needed to support me through this. —————- Mad love to all the medical professionals (especially @euracarelagos ) that took such care of me to ensure that I walked out better then I walked in, you all are truly Angels amongst us please never forget that. —————- To @irdocnigeria for correctly diagnosing it when no one else did because I thought all I had was a pulled lower back muscle and for being my G throughout the whole process, I 🖤🖤🖤 Sir! —————— To @seunakinola for leading the team of doctors (when you didn’t have to) that operated on me for almost 8 hrs when we thought it would be a 4 hr max surgery, I 🖤🖤🖤 Sir! —————— To the ICU nurses & doctors @euracarelagos that diligently and with such kindness and dignity put up with all my needs and demands 24hrs for 6 straight days! I 🖤🖤🖤 you all! —————- To my @yolandaokereke you already know! Your faith turned to trust, turned to strength is all I will ever need. You are the head of our garden and my “so what’s next?” Babe! —————- And to everyone struggling during these dark times please know that there is LIGHT even in death. Just check in with your feelings and fight to hold on to those that uplift you, that uplift us all, that uplift the God within! ————— My ongoing journey to full recovery is no doubt gonna be a blessed one, for in the Divine I live, move and have my being. Namaste!
Photo Credit: @Yolandaokereke