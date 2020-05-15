Karibi Fubara is Grateful for Another chance at Life after Surviving Kidney Cancer 

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is grateful to be alive and now he is sharing the journey of how he survived a serious case of kidney tumor/cancer.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram, Fubara who is married to celebrity stylist, Yolanda Okereke, revealed how he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer around April and had a successful surgery on may 3rd.

Kabiri Fubara expressed his utmost gratitude to family, friends, the team of doctors and of course his wife. He also encouraged anyone going through a tough time to remain strong.

Read his post below:

Photo Credit: @Yolandaokereke