Amin Ameen’s “the Link UP” InstaLive Series was a Huge Success | Here’s what went Down

Are you looking for some practical inspiration with amazing actionable steps to take a push toward your career and business goals during this season? Well, Amin Ameen of EverythingNaArt has got you covered.

She founded “the Link UP” as a strategic response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the unemployment and underemployment it has and will continue to cause. She decided to solve two problems with this project:

The first solution was to shine more light on both the professional and personal growth opportunities that LinkedIn offers to all of us and help those who seek this growth connect to peers and mentors on the same path.

While the second tier will focus more on demystifying and de-weaponizing Linkedin. There are so many people who are afraid to step into their greatness and remain in their comfort zone. Nothing extraordinary happens from a place of comfort and complacency.

Amin hosted an amazing lineup of professionals from her LinkedIn network that work in various industries such as Tech, Beauty and Fashion, Medicine, Business, and much more. Some of the speakers hail from companies such as Google, Uber, Facebook, and L’Oréal.

The series was phenomenal and we even saw how she changed the game with the way she used an agenda on her live sessions.