Connect with us

Scoop

Amin Ameen’s "the Link UP" InstaLive Series was a Huge Success | Here’s what went Down

Scoop

Anthony Joshua is the Second Richest Young Sportsperson in the UK 👏🏾

Music Scoop

We Love to See the Beautiful Pregnancy Glow on Ciara 😍

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has a Word for Everyone Battling Work-Related Anxiety

Scoop

The Kanu Brothers representing Nigeria - Can You Guess What Year it Is?

Music Scoop

Are You Ready for this? Our Favourite Celebrity Couple Banky W & Adesua are Making Music Together!

Scoop

Toyosi Etim-Effiong's forthcoming book "Now You Know Me Better" is all about Real Life Experiences

Scoop

Why Nigerians Think it’s Unfair the Immigration Service Allegedly Reassigned these Women Specifically

Scoop

Nina Ivy can't Get Enough of her Baby Bump ... & Neither Can We

Music Scoop

DJ Cuppy is Working on Something Remarkable

Scoop

Amin Ameen’s “the Link UP” InstaLive Series was a Huge Success | Here’s what went Down

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Are you looking for some practical inspiration with amazing actionable steps to take a push toward your career and business goals during this season? Well, Amin Ameen of EverythingNaArt has got you covered.

She founded “the Link UP” as a strategic response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the unemployment and underemployment it has and will continue to cause. She decided to solve two problems with this project:

The first solution was to shine more light on both the professional and personal growth opportunities that LinkedIn offers to all of us and help those who seek this growth connect to peers and mentors on the same path.

While the second tier will focus more on demystifying and de-weaponizing Linkedin. There are so many people who are afraid to step into their greatness and remain in their comfort zone. Nothing extraordinary happens from a place of comfort and complacency.

Amin hosted an amazing lineup of professionals from her LinkedIn network that work in various industries such as Tech, Beauty and Fashion, Medicine, Business, and much more. Some of the speakers hail from companies such as Google, Uber, Facebook, and L’Oréal.

The series was phenomenal and we even saw how she changed the game with the way she used an agenda on her live sessions.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

Advertisement
css.php