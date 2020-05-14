Connect with us

Anthony Joshua is the Second Richest Young Sportsperson in the UK 👏🏾

Amin Ameen’s "the Link UP" InstaLive Series was a Huge Success | Here’s what went Down

We Love to See the Beautiful Pregnancy Glow on Ciara 😍

Screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has a Word for Everyone Battling Work-Related Anxiety

The Kanu Brothers representing Nigeria - Can You Guess What Year it Is?

Are You Ready for this? Our Favourite Celebrity Couple Banky W & Adesua are Making Music Together!

Toyosi Etim-Effiong's forthcoming book "Now You Know Me Better" is all about Real Life Experiences

Why Nigerians Think it’s Unfair the Immigration Service Allegedly Reassigned these Women Specifically

Nina Ivy can't Get Enough of her Baby Bump ... & Neither Can We

DJ Cuppy is Working on Something Remarkable

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has earned major bragging rights after taking a spot as the second-richest young sportsperson in the United Kingdom.

In the ranking done by The Sunday Times,Gareth Bale was rated the richest young sports star.

Apart from Joshua, others on the young sports stars Rich List are footballers who are aged 30 or below. Among them are Paul Pogba, Kevin de Bruyne, David de Gea, Raheem Sterling, and N’Golo Kante.

Anthony Joshua reportedly earned an estimated £78 million from his fights with Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, taking his net worth to £107 million.

Check out the full list below:

  1. Gareth Bale (football) 114 million
  2. Anthony Joshua (boxing) 107 million
  3. Paul Pogba (football) 50 million
  4. Kevin de Bruyne (football) 34 million
  5. David de Gea (football) 34 million
  6. Raheem Sterling (football) 28 million
  7. N’Golo Kante (football) 25 million
  8. Harry Kane (football) 24 million
  9. Daniel Sturridge (football) 22 million
  10. Jordan Henderson (football) 21 million

Photo Credit: @anthonyjoshua

