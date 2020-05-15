These Candid Snaps of Kim Kardashian West & her Babies are totally Relatable

Kim Kardashian West captured some candid moments from staying at home with her four kids during quarantine and they are so relatable.

The reality star, gathered her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in the family den for the series of fun photos taken for Vogue.

North keeps hold of baby Psalm who throughout the pictures appear to be a first-class wriggler, while Saint gives the camera his biggest grins.

Chicago, cuddles into her mom in one of the pictures while in other snaps appear to follow Saint’s lead.

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian