Connect with us

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

These Candid Snaps of Kim Kardashian West & her Babies are totally Relatable

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Karibi Fubara is Grateful for Another chance at Life after Surviving Kidney Cancer 

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has a Word for Everyone Battling Work-Related Anxiety

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Our Favourite Shady Baby Kaavia James Joined the #FruitSnackChallenge & the Result is just Hilarious

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It’s Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH Episode 6 of “Discovering Princess Shyngle” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Episode 11 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

Movies & TV Scoop

Fans Will Soon Get a Closer Glimpse Inside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Life | Get the Scoop

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH the Teaser for Netflix’s African Original "Blood & Water"

Movies & TV

These Candid Snaps of Kim Kardashian West & her Babies are totally Relatable

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kim Kardashian West captured some candid moments from staying at home with her four kids during quarantine and they are so relatable.

The reality star, gathered her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in the family den for the series of fun photos taken for Vogue.

North keeps hold of baby Psalm who throughout the pictures appear to be a first-class wriggler, while Saint gives the camera his biggest grins.

Chicago, cuddles into her mom in one of the pictures while in other snaps appear to follow Saint’s lead.

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Washing Your Hair, a Major Tip For Clear Facial Skin

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Hey Business Owners, Here Are a Few Things to Know About the Millennial Mom!

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php