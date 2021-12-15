It’s #AdeAdeForever as Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Set For The Aisle!

Ring the bells! Two of your favourite Nollywood sweethearts are getting married! 😅 Uber talented actors Adetola Adedimeji Lateef and the beautiful Adebimpe Oyebade are taking their love off-screen into the forever path and of course, we’re super excited for them.

Adedimeji and Adebimpe had met on a movie set and their chemistry instantly won them fans and “shippers”. It turns out that the fans were not the only ones to sense the chemistry, and years down the line… what started as simply work has birthed a beautiful love story.

Today, we’re taking in all the beauty of their pre-wedding photos ad we drool over their undeniable bond and poetic love story as shared by the couple. You definitely want to join our “Aww” train, so keep scrolling to take it all in.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the Couple, Adebimpe & Adedimeji:

Adebimpe and Adetola had met a couple of times without any interaction before they met to work on the same set in 2018, it wasn’t love at first sight for both parties, but one of them saw something, the other needed to as well…

Both were entrapped in different relationships, dealing with their individual crisis but their friendship was a puzzle no one could solve. Movie after movie, project after project, the bond got stronger and they became bloggers’ delight. But the irony is the fact that folks know about them, yet know absolutely nothing about what they share…

Resentment here and there, almost at the same time they became single again, the mask went off and Adetola went in hard, the odds seemed insurmountable but his resilience won’t settle for less; Adetola’s silent cry was always going to provoke God to intervene, what was heavy on his heart like Jade’s cross eventually became history, as the two families decided to give love a chance…

There were speculations in the media, inherited enemies and overzealous fanatics, Adebimpe needed a sign, she got it on the movie set of IGE. Through the eyes of the Abeokuta born superstar, the dots connected, her heart warmed up Adetola, she needed no further conviction, he was made for her.

Even before he got the nod, Adetola was already walking the talk, and on the 9th of August, that one time that matters the most, he popped the question, and as you can’t fix what isn’t damaged, Adebimpe screamed yes, like 07-07 it was a day to remember!

It was a divine script, the fusion of coal and fire, a dream come true for lovers of beautiful things, like the chronicles of Ndike the Onitsha Prince and Obim the gorgeous Princess… It’s coming home!

Adebimpe Omo Oba, about to be a queen to a king, to produce kings and queens, not for now, not for a while, but forever is the deal…

Credits

Bride-to-be: @mo_bimpe

Groom-to-be: @adedimejilateef

Photography: @sojioni

Makeup: @tshakky

Hairstyling: @TobbiesTouch

Accessories: @wowaccessories

Bride’s outfit: @colletecreations

Groom’s outfit: @kimonokollections

Planner: @golditeventsolution