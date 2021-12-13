Connect with us

Old Nollywood Made a Stylish Comeback at the Premiere of "Aki and Paw Paw"

Marion finds out the Truth in Episode 10 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

#BNWeekInReview 39: Awards, Events & Every Update You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Stephanie considers body modification in episode 5 of "Therapy" season 2

Ekeng is Fighting for His Woman in Episode 9 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

Check Out the Official Trailer for AY Makun's Upcoming Film "Christmas in Miami"

Meet The All-Star Cast of Play Network Studios’ Forthcoming Classic Remake “Aki and Paw Paw”

"Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke" will be on Netflix This New Year!

Chidinma Okeibe, Damola Johnson, Odedina Damilola Make "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Top 5

The Sarunmis discuss Role Play in Episode 4 of "Therapy" Season 2 starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

The old Nollywood is still going strong, as seen at the premiere of Play Network’s “Aki & Paw Paw,” a remake of the original Nollywood film “Aki and Paw Paw,” produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen.

The fashion moments were reflective of the looks you’ll see on yungnollywood.

Spotted at the premiere were BBNaija stars Saskay, Nengi, Saga, Liquorose, Anto Lecky, Cee-C, the cast of the film Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan & Blessing Nze, Chioma Okafor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), and many others.

Check them out:

Anto Lecky

Diana Eneje

Saskay

 

Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)

The Nzes – Stan & Blessing Nze

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Taymesan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

Daala Oruwari

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Adanna Adaka

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Anita Asuoha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Chioma Okafor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHIOMA (@chioma__okafor)

Nengi

Saga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

