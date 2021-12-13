Movies & TV
Old Nollywood Made a Stylish Comeback at the Premiere of “Aki and Paw Paw”
The old Nollywood is still going strong, as seen at the premiere of Play Network’s “Aki & Paw Paw,” a remake of the original Nollywood film “Aki and Paw Paw,” produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen.
The fashion moments were reflective of the looks you’ll see on yungnollywood.
Spotted at the premiere were BBNaija stars Saskay, Nengi, Saga, Liquorose, Anto Lecky, Cee-C, the cast of the film Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan & Blessing Nze, Chioma Okafor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), and many others.
Check them out:
Anto Lecky
Diana Eneje
Saskay
Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)
The Nzes – Stan & Blessing Nze
Taymesan
Daala Oruwari
Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
Adanna Adaka
Liquorose
Anita Asuoha
Chioma Okafor
Nengi
Saga
