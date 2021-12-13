Samuel Ajibola & His Wife Sandra Got an Early Christmas Gift – A Baby Boy

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola and his wife Sandra Ajibola have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

In an Instagram post, the actor well known for his part in the TV series “The Johnsons,” expressed gratitude to his wife for their bundle of joy alongside the hashtags, #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy. He wrote, “I can’t thank God enough for you babe. He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits, Sandra Ajibola ❤.”

Sandra Ajibola also took to her Instagram page to show her gratitude to God for their new addition. “What more can I say than THANK YOU LORD🙏🙏🙏. A journey that ended in Glory,” she wrote.

Take a look at some of the stunning photos from her maternity photoshoot:

Photo Credit: Monsuru Tiamiyu Photography