Showmax Reimagines Jay Jay Okocha’s Childhood in Animated Series “Jay Jay: The Chosen One” | Watch Trailer

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha is set to be the hero of an animated series titled “Jay Jay: The Chosen One.”

Developed by streaming giants, Showmax, “Jay Jay: The Chosen One” reimagines the childhood of the Nigerian football legend. “Austin, an 11-year-old football-loving school boy, blessed by animals with their abilities, becomes the superhero Jay Jay, who tackles poachers and guides his school football team to victory.”

The voice actors for the series is led by Prince Unigwe who plays Jay Jay. The stellar cast includes Chinedu Ikedieze, Samuel Ajibola, Eric Obinna, Mena Sodje, Lexan Peters and Pamilerin Ayodeji. The official soundtrack features music from veteran Nigerian performing artiste and vocalist, Waje.

The inspiration behind the animated adaptation said, “I’m honoured to have an animated series that reimagines my childhood. Jay Jay: The Chosen One is going to bring back good childhood memories as well as inspire young children who have dreams to be football players. I’m excited about the show and grateful to Showmax and the production team who worked hard to bring it to life.”

Yolisa Phahle, the CEO of Showmax speaking on the series said, “This is a show we believe will find audiences globally and shines the spotlight on yet another world-class African achiever that we hope will be enjoyed by kids and the entire family.’

“Jay Jay: The Chosen One” is animated by Nihilent Limited in collaboration with 5th Dimension and animation studio I-Realities.

LC Singh, Nihilent Limited’s director and executive vice chairman, said, “I always knew that creating a sports-based animation series for kids would be challenging and rewarding at the same time. The amount of work that goes into every single frame is immense, but seeing the final product come to life makes it all worth it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring this vision to the world and to collaborate with such talented Nigerian voice artists, animators, and Showmax.”

The first installment of the 13-episode series will air on April 6, 2023, with new episodes every Thursday.

Watch the trailer for “Jay Jay: The Chosen One” series here.