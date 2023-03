Daniel Etim Effiong Chronicles his Nollywood Journey on “Lilian’s Couch” | Watch

The delightful Nollywood actress and podcast host Lilian Afegbai is back with a new episode of her deeply engaging podcast series, “Lilian’s Couch.”

This new episode features Nollywood screen favourite Daniel Etim Effiong. On “Lilian’s Couch” Daniel talks about starting out, deciding to take acting seriously, meeting his wife, coming back to Nigeria, his upcoming projects, trying to be more, reaching for better heights and lots more.

Watch: