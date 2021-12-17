Issa Rae, Uzo Aduba & Cynthia Erivo Nominated for 2022 Golden Globes Awards

Every year, we get to see the best films and TV shows honoured at the Golden Globes Awards. Various movie stars, movies, and series receive nominations in different categories for their work(s) that stood out within the year.

In Hollywood, Nigerians and Africans stand out with exceptional performances onscreen. Worthy of mention is Nigerian-born, Cynthia Erivo and Uzo Aduda who were nominated for the prestigious award.

Cynthia Erivo got nominated in the “Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie” category for her role as Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha“. Uzo Aduba got nominated for “Best Actress in a Drama Series” for her character in the American drama, “In Treatment“. Also, Issa Rae got a nod in the “Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy” category for her role in “Insecure“.

The event will take place on January 9, 2022.

See the full list of winners below: