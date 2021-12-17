Episode 11 of “Money.Men.Marriage” is Dedicated to Karibi Fubara

This new episode of “Money.Men.Marriage” is dedicated to Karibi Fubara, a Nollywood actor and cast of the series, whose sad passing was announced earlier this week.

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, the series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

Watch the new episode below: