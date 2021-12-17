The Cast of “Superstar” Join Naz, Zulu & Damola in the Latest Episode of Inkblot’s “Meet and Greet”

In the latest episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet,” the hosts gather together the cast of the highly anticipated Christmas blockbuster “Superstar“, Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and Eku Edewor, for a conversation about their acting process and other movie-related topics.

This episode also features the film’s director, Akay Mason, who has worked on films such as “Elevator Baby” and “Day of Destiny.”

