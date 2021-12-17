There’s so much Back & Forth in Episode 10 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Episode 10 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” season 2 starts off with a bang and it seems some of your favourite villains are going to get what’s coming to them very soon.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

