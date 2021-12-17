The Official Trailer for “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” is Here!

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We first met the Beecroft family in EbonyLife’s 2018 Christmas hit “Chief Daddy” as they planned the funeral of their patriarch while tussling over his fortune – their inheritance.

Come January 1st 2022, courtesy of Netflix and EbonyLife Studios, the chaotic Beecroft family will return for even more drama and mischief in a sequel titled “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke“.

“Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” picks up events post Chief Daddy’s funeral, as yet another offspring shows up, looking to take everything the Beecroft’s hold dear. The Beecroft clan who would rather fight than band together will have to put their greed aside, confront this new foe, find their way to happiness and perhaps discover the true meaning of family.

This rib-cracking sequel sees fan favourites Folarin Falz Falana, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Linda Ejiofor, Joke Silva, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, Mawuli Gavor, Nedu, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Zainab Balogun and a host of talented stars reprise their roles from the 2018 hit.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Mo Abudu the CEO and Founder of EbonyLife Studios says:

It’s been a busy year for the EbonyLife Group and we have walked a path with Netflix, our formidable partners, to bring audiences Chief Daddy 2, a bumper-packed, star-filled comedy to start 2022 off with a much-needed smile.

Probably the most star-studded movie in the history of Nollywood. Netflix is bringing Nollywood home this festive season and we are excited to be part of this journey.

The movie was written by Salah Sabiti, produced by Temidayo Abudu and Isioma Osaje, creatively produced by Heidi Uys and executive produced by Mo Abudu.

The Chief Daddy franchise takes on new additions like Rahama Sadau, Broda Shaggi and Uzor Arukwe, who join the returning ensemble cast, in providing a laugh a minute in true Chief Daddy style!

While we wait for the January 1 launch of “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke”, watch the trailer below:

