New Video: Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water

The audio of “Pour me Water” quickly became a hit and it is because Kizz Daniel is on the track. His lyrics and relatable concept are one of the things that made the song a trend on TikTok. Now the video is available for fans to watch Kizz play out the words of the song.

The video is set in a wasteland as the artist reels out the lyrics. It is a visually stimulating environment that aims at representing the thoughts of heartbreak, pain and emptiness.

Watch the official video to “Pour me Water”: