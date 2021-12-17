Connect with us

Advertisement

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water

BN TV Scoop

Don't miss the latest episode of “Ndani TGIF Show” featuring Jermaine & Ariana

BN TV

Here's How Sisi Yemmie Found Out She's Pregnant with Baby Number Three

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 11 of "Money.Men.Marriage" is Dedicated to Karibi Fubara

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

The Cast of "Superstar" Join Naz, Zulu & Damola in the Latest Episode of Inkblot’s “Meet and Greet”

BN TV Movies & TV

There's so much Back & Forth in Episode 10 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for "Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke" is Here!

BN TV

Highs & Lows - Falz joins Gbemi & Toolz for the Final Episode of "OffAir" Season 4

BN TV Music

Watch Bad Boy Timz perform "Move" live on Glitch Africa

BN TV Movies & TV

9 Times Karibi Fubara Graced Our Screens with His Talent

BN TV

New Video: Kizz Daniel – Pour Me Water

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The audio of “Pour me Water” quickly became a hit and it is because Kizz Daniel is on the track. His lyrics and relatable concept are one of the things that made the song a trend on TikTok. Now the video is available for fans to watch Kizz play out the words of the song.

The video is set in a wasteland as the artist reels out the lyrics. It is a visually stimulating environment that aims at representing the thoughts of heartbreak, pain and emptiness.

Watch the official video to “Pour me Water”:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity
css.php