Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Face Card is Always a Hit 😍

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has blessed our social media timelines with really stunning photos and we can’t help but marvel at the captivating features that make up her gorgeous face. 😍

The writer shared the photos on Instagram, revealing that they were meant for an international magazine cover but got rejected for “looking too glamorous”.

It was a cover shoot for an international magazine. Or it was supposed to be. The magazine rejected the photos. They didn’t want me ‘looking too glamorous,’ they said. And so the cover didn’t happen.

What does one do with rejected photos but show them anyway, primarily for the vanity-boosting benefits 🤷🏾‍♀️ of such an act, but also to celebrate and thank these talented people in Lagos…

Well, we’re grateful we get to see and appreciate these beautiful photos, and you should too!

CREDITS:

Photographer: @mannyjefferson
Stylist: @zinkata1
Hair: @tasalahq
Makeup: @bregha
Production manager: @kingebuka
Nails: Victoria Obot
Top and Earrings: Christian Dior

