Connect with us

Advertisement

Sweet Spot

Birthday Girl Kim Oprah is Thankful for a Memorable Year

Nollywood Sweet Spot

Adetola Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Getting Married

Sweet Spot

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Face Card is Always a Hit 😍

Scoop Sweet Spot

Samuel Ajibola & His Wife Sandra Got an Early Christmas Gift - A Baby Boy

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Harrysong & Wife Alex welcome Baby Girl - Davina

Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Both Dressed Up In Love While Enjoying a Date Night

Sweet Spot

Congrats! Ini Edo Welcomed a Baby Girl Months Ago

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Sisi Yemmie is Having a Baby! Watch Her New Vlogmas for the Cute Announcement

Music Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi & Banky W Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary | Listen to"The Bank Statements" EP

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Things We Love To See! Davido Donates ₦250 Million to Orphanages Across Nigeria

Sweet Spot

Birthday Girl Kim Oprah is Thankful for a Memorable Year

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s Kim Oprah‘s birthday and the #BBNaija4 reality star/TV personality is celebrating her special day with undeniably charming photos that remind us why we love to see her on our social feed!

Along with the beautiful photos, Kim shared the caption “Happy Birthday Kim !!!+ 1 🥳🥳 Thankful for a memorable and blessed year” on social media.

CREDITS:

Stylist: @medlinboss
Hair styled: @dv_hairsalon
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photography: @mofebamuyiwa
Creative director: @medlinboss

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season
css.php