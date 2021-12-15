Sweet Spot
Birthday Girl Kim Oprah is Thankful for a Memorable Year
It’s Kim Oprah‘s birthday and the #BBNaija4 reality star/TV personality is celebrating her special day with undeniably charming photos that remind us why we love to see her on our social feed!
Along with the beautiful photos, Kim shared the caption “Happy Birthday Kim !!!+ 1 🥳🥳 Thankful for a memorable and blessed year” on social media.
CREDITS:
Stylist: @medlinboss
Hair styled: @dv_hairsalon
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photography: @mofebamuyiwa
Creative director: @medlinboss