Adetola Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Getting Married

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood star Adetola Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade as they set to tie the knot on the 22nd of December, 2021.

The couple made the fantastic announcement on Instagram with their wedding invitation, accompanied by the tags #adeadeforever and #lovelikemovies.

“Bismillah Rahmani Raheem, Love, Laughter and happily ever after… May the Almighty be praised,” Adetola captioned the photo.

The “Àyìnlá” star further shared adorable photos from their pre-wedding shoot saying:

We have brought between them love. “Two souls with but a single thought; Two hearts that beat as one”… All on God

Photo Credit: @adedimejilateef | @sojioni