Nonso Bassey, Funke Akindele, “Ayinla” Nominated for AMAA 2021 | See Full List

The Africa Film Academy has revealed the nominees for the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards. The announcement was made on Friday, October 26, 2021, at EbonyLife Place in Lagos, Nigeria.

The head of the panel, Steve Ayorinde, noted during the announcement of the nominees for the 26 categories that films were submitted from around the continent. He also stated that the 2021 list of nominees represents the genius of filmmakers from throughout the continent.

Somalian film “Gravedigger’s Wife” received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like ‘Award for Best Film in African Language’, ‘Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role’ and ‘Best Director’. Movies like “Nyara” (Tanzania), “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” (Nigeria), “Eyimofe” (Nigeria), “African American” (South Africa) and “Ayinla” (Nigeria) also received multiple nominations.

Oluwabamike ‘BamBam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan was nominated in ‘Best Young/Promising Actor’ for her role in the movie “Collision Course“, Ini Edo was nominated for Best Actress in Supporting Role for her role in “Citation“, Nonso Bassey for Best Actor in Leading Role for his role in “La Femme Anjola“, and Gloria Anozie-Young for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“.

The AMAA 2021 Gala and Awards will be held on November 28, 2021, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Nigeria, and will be aired live in more than 40 countries across Africa and around the world.

See the list of the AMAA 2021 nominees:

Efere Ozaka AMAA 2021 Award for Best Short Film

“Meat” – Uganda

“Enroute” – Bourkina Fasso

“A Better Friend” – Ghana

“Find Me By The River” – South Africa

“In Extremis” – DRC

“Portrait of Princess Tutu” – Cote d’Ivoire

“The Long Night In Abuja” – Nigeria

Jubril Malafia AMAA 2021 Award for Best Animation

“Room 5” – Ghana

“Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi” – South Africa

“The Pyramid” – Egypt

“Mofiala” – Togo

“Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster” – Nigeria

“A Thousand Fate” – Uganda

“White Nights” – Algeria

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Documentary

“Softie” – Kenya

“The Sacred Woods” – Tunisia

“Postcard” – Morocco

“Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic” – Nigeria

“Linda Under Lockdown” – South Africa

“Bulembu: History of a Culture: – DRC

“Noboth” – Uganda

“Zindet” – Niger

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Short Film

“Three Leaves” (Haiti)

“In Other News” (Canada)

“Blue” (US)

“The Berne Identity” (Switzerland)

“No Comprendo” (UK)

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

“Akwaaba – The Awakening” (US)

“African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey” (US)

“Race Today Documentary” (UK)

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

“Ride Share” (US)

“Hal King” (US)

“Residue” (US)

Michael Anyiam Osigwe AMAA 2021 Award for Best Film by an African Living Abroad

“Blackmail” – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK)

“First Call” – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)

“K.I.A.B” – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)

“Gone” – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)

Ousmane Sembene AMAA 2021 Award for Best Film in an African Langauge

“Bangarang” – Robin Odongo (Kenya)

“Ayinla” – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)

“The Gravedigger’s Wife” – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

“Hotel on the Koppies “- Charlie Vundler (South Africa)

“Nyara” – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)

“Stain” – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)

AMAA 2021 Achievement in Costume Design

“African American”

“Buried”

“Oba Bi Olorun”

“Tecora”

“Eagles Wing”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Make-Up

“Fried Barry”

“Tecora”

“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

“The Takers”

“Mission To Rescue”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Visual Effect

“Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

“Stain”

“Fried Barry”

“The Takers”

“Mission to Rescue”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack

“The Citation”

“Nyara (The Kidnapper)”

“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

“This Lady Called Life”

“Hotel on the Koppies”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Sound

“Hairareb”

“African American”

“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

“Eyimofe”

“La Femme Anjola”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Production Design

“Tecora”

“The Takers”

“Nyara (The Kidnapping)”

“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

“Shadow Parties”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Cinematography

“Ayinla”

“Black Medusa”

“Stain”

“Nyara (The Kidnapping)”

“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Editing

“Mission to Rescue”

“Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

“Nyala (The Kidnapping)”

“Fried Barry”

“Eyimofe”

AMAA 2021 Award for Achievement in Screenplay

“Chasing Lullaby”

“Where I Come From”

“Stain”

“Collission Course”

“Hairareb”

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

“Ayinla”

“Eyimofe”

“The Citation”

“Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

“La Femme Anjola”

“Collision Course”

“Shadow Parties”

Best Young/Promising Actor

Wilmah Muremera – “Shaina”

Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – “Collision Course”

Faith Fidel – “Where I Come From”

David Weda – “Bangarang”

Bertha Abdallah – “Nyara (The Kidnapping)”

Hannah Sukali – “Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mulshid Mugabire – “Monica”

Kelechi Udegbe – “Collission Course”

Mehdi Hajri – “Black Medusa”

Cameron Scott – “Hotel on the Koppies”

Bimbo Manuel – “Gone”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Gloria Anozie-Young – “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

Naana Hayford – “Chasing Lullaby”

Tumi Morake – “Seriously Single”

Hazel Hinda – “Hairareb”

Ini Edo – “The Citation”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Green – “Fried Barry”

Lateef Adedimeji – “Ayinla”

Melvin Alusa – “Mission To Rescue”

Jude Akuwudike – ‘Eyimofe”

Omar Abdi – “The Gravedigger’s Wife”

David Njavera – “Hairareb”

Nonso Bassey – “La Femme Anjola”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Lucie Memba Bois – Buried

Funke Akindele – “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Sarah Alina Grosz – “Black Medusa”

Joan Agaba – “Stain”

Phumi Mthembu – “African American”

Rita Dominic – “La Femme Anjola”

Claudine de Groot – “Hairareb”

Best First Feature Film by a Director

“Shaina” – Beatrice Masvaure Alf (Zimbabwe)

“African American” – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)

“Eyimofe” – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria)

“The Gravedigger’s Wife” – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

“Black Medusa” – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)

“Fried Barry” – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)

Best Director

Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)

Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)

Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)

Morris Mugisha – (Stain)

Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe)

Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)

Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara/The Kidnapping)

Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)

Best Film