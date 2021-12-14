Fireboy DML shares his journey to finding purpose & how he sees his music on “#WithChude”

We get to see another side to Fireboy DML as he appears on “#WithChude” to discuss how he found music as a purpose. He talks about his general insecurities even with his present reality and success.

In the latest episode, the artist who is signed to YBNL Nation Records tells Chude Jideonwo how his boss, Olamide, keeps him motivated by words and even with his presence.

Watch the episode of #WithChude below: