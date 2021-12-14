Connect with us

Advertisement

Inspired

TIME's 2021 Person of the Year is... Elon Musk!

Inspired Scoop

Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Lawyer: She Aced Her Baby Bar Exam 👏🏾

Events Inspired

Beverly Naya, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Ebuka Omaliko, Dr Esther Longe... Meet the Speakers for TEDx Lagos 2021

Career Inspired Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, Lynn Ngugi named BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women for 2021

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala make Forbes' '100 Most Powerful Women' 2021 List

Events Inspired

Highlights of the 2021 Africa Teens Summit in Ghana

Career Inspired News

Meet the winners of the 2021 African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Awards

Events Inspired

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi & Five other Nigerians attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Reading Marathon

Features Inspired

DR Congo's Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Career Inspired

Five Nigerians Shortlisted for UK Royal Academy's Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Inspired

TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year is… Elon Musk!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

TIME Magazine has revealed its annual Person of the Year and for 2021, it is business magnate, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc., Elon Musk.

According to the magazine, “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.”

“The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization,” Musk tells the magazine in his cover interview.

He’s doing this not because it would be profitable, but because it would be “exciting,” at least to him. “And the next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there. Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though—it’s a little weird if there’s only two,” he adds.

Watch a clip of how the current richest man in the world is reshaping our world:

Read the full article here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism
css.php