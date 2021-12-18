Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Begin Their #AdeAdeForever Love Journey❤️

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

 on

Nollywood actor Adetola Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade are officially husband and wife💍

The beautiful couple began their forever love journey on Saturday, December 18 and they shared the heart-warming moments with us via photos and videos on social media with the words:

The Grace of the almighty is sufficient. Today I marry my best friend 💃

Adedimeji and Adebimpe first announced their wedding on Wednesday with lovely pre-wedding photos we’re still getting over.

We’re wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness ❤️ See the cutesy videos below:

CREDITS:

Bride/groom’s Asooke @bimmms24
Makeup @beautifixx
Gele @abydouz_gele
Jewelries @wowaccessorries
Beads @detoksbeadsandfashionplus
Bride’s fan @bimmms24
Photog @sojioni
Shoe/purse @jedasshoppersworld
Groom shoes @my__wears

