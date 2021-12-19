Watch the Cast of “A Naija Christmas” Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

Some of your favourite cast members from the recently released film “A Naija Christmas,” Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Abayomi Alvin, and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, sat down with Netflix and Tomike Adeoye to share some intriguing behind-the-scenes details.

The film, directed by Kunle Afolayan, is the first Nigerian Christmas Netflix film, with themes of friendship and romance. It also stars Uzoamaka Aniuhoh, Segilola Ogidan, Lateef Adedeimeji, Jude Chukwuka, Carol King, and Joseph Jaiyeoba.

The Cast of “A Naija Christmas”

Watch some of the cast reveal exciting BTS details below: