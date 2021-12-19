Connect with us

Watch the Cast of "A Naija Christmas" Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

Nissi Acquah shares what she learned after God saved her from rape in new episode of "Colours of Life"

Davido speaks on loss, connection with friends & music in new episode of "Tea With Tay"

Watch Episode 6 of "Therapy" (Season 2) Right Here!

Don't miss the latest episode of "Ndani TGIF Show" featuring Jermaine & Ariana

New Video: Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water

Here's How Sisi Yemmie Found Out She's Pregnant with Baby Number Three

Episode 11 of "Money.Men.Marriage" is Dedicated to Karibi Fubara

The Cast of "Superstar" Join Naz, Zulu & Damola in the Latest Episode of Inkblot's "Meet and Greet"

There's so much Back & Forth in Episode 10 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

Watch the Cast of “A Naija Christmas” Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo & Abayomi Alvin Share Some Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Details

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Some of your favourite cast members from the recently released film “A Naija Christmas,” Efa Iwara, Linda Osifo, Ade Laoye, Abayomi Alvin, and Mercy Johnson-Okojie, sat down with Netflix and Tomike Adeoye to share some intriguing behind-the-scenes details.

The film, directed by Kunle Afolayan, is the first Nigerian Christmas Netflix film, with themes of friendship and romance. It also stars Uzoamaka Aniuhoh, Segilola Ogidan, Lateef Adedeimeji, Jude Chukwuka, Carol King, and Joseph Jaiyeoba.

The Cast of “A Naija Christmas”

Watch some of the cast reveal exciting BTS details below:

