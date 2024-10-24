The Agriculture Summit Africa (Asa) 2024 Unites Continental Powerhouses To Achieve Food Security

The 7th annual Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2024 is set to convene Africa’s most influential agricultural leaders and innovators on;

Date: November 11-12, 2024

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

This year’s summit, themed “Transitioning from Scarcity to Security,” comes at a critical time as Africa grapples with unprecedented food inflation and supply chain disruptions. ASA 2024 will bring together delegates from 30 countries to craft actionable plans for transforming Africa’s agricultural sector into a multi-trillion-dollar powerhouse.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including the Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima, Group Chief Economist at Afreximbank Dr. Yemi Kale, and CEO of the Africa Business Group Michael Sudarkasa,

“ASA 2024 is not just another conference—it’s a clarion call for agricultural revolution in Africa,” declares Dr Shola Obikanye, Group Head of Agric and Solid Minerals Finance at Sterling Bank. “We’re bringing together the brightest minds and most influential players in African agriculture to forge strategies that will not only address our current food security crisis but propel our agricultural sector into a new era of prosperity and sustainability.”

The summit’s agenda is meticulously crafted to address the most pressing issues facing African agriculture today. In a groundbreaking move, ASA 2024 will feature its first-ever all-women panel on “Empowering Women in Agriculture,” recognizing the pivotal role women play in the continent’s food systems.

Vice President Shettima is expected to unveil Nigeria’s ambitious plans for agricultural transformation, while Dr Kale will provide crucial economic insights on leveraging financial instruments to boost agricultural productivity in the face of rising inflation. Michael Sudarkasa’s participation will bring valuable perspectives on private sector engagement and investment in African agriculture.

Building on the success of previous editions, ASA 2024 will offer enhanced opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and deal-making. Key focus areas include sustainable farming practices, agri-tech innovations, value chain optimization, and innovative financing mechanisms.

“What sets ASA 2024 apart is our commitment to moving beyond talk to action,” emphasizes Dr. Obikanye. “We’re not just discussing ideas; we’re creating a roadmap for implementation. Participants will leave with concrete strategies they can apply immediately in their respective roles, whether they’re policymakers, farmers, investors, or researchers.”

The summit is expected to yield several high-impact outcomes, including the launch of a pan-African agricultural innovation fund, the formation of a continent-wide network of agri-tech incubators, and the establishment of a task force to address food inflation and supply chain resilience.

As Africa stands at a crossroads in its agricultural journey, ASA 2024 offers a unique opportunity to shape the continent’s food security and economic prosperity for generations to come. The diversity of delegates and the calibre of speakers promise to make this summit a turning point in African agriculture.

With limited seats available for this high-level gathering, interested participants are urged to secure their place immediately. Early bird registration is now open, offering a chance to be at the forefront of Africa’s agricultural transformation.

Don’t miss this opportunity to network with global leaders, gain insights from industry experts, and contribute to shaping the future of African agriculture. Register now and be part of the solution to Africa’s food security challenges.

About Sterling Bank:

Sterling Bank is a leading financial institution committed to driving innovation and progress in Nigeria. With a focus on fostering economic growth and development, Sterling Bank invests in cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships to propel Nigeria forward in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Sponsored Content