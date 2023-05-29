Connect with us

Bola Tinubu Sworn In as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, May 29. Minutes before, Kashim Shettima took the oath of office as Vice President.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, do solemnly swear that I will not allow my personal interests to influence my official conduct or decisions… So help me, God,” the new president said.

Watch the videos below:

