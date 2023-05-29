Countdown begins to the Uk premiere of ÀPÈJẸ by Dapo Opayinka on June 2nd 2023

Bluecheek Picture, a dynamic UK movie production company on the rise, is all set to dazzle audiences with the premiere of ÀPÈJẸ (The Banquet), their latest feature film.

ÀPÈJẸ, an epic movie wholly shot in Nigeria, would be privately screened at the prestigious Dartford Valley Community Rugby Club, Cotton Lane, Stone, Dartford DA2 6PD, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The movie, which features themes like love, betrayal, nemesis, and many more, talks about a king at a crossroads on what to do about his lovely queen who committed a taboo against the land. And as the tradition demands, Olori must be punished.

What would the king do? Or could this be a trap?

Your curiosity would be satisfactorily fed at the private screening as you settle in to enjoy the best of African culture from the culturally rich southwestern Nigeria region.

The movie, which stars Mimi Daniels, Dapo Opayinka, Bose Akinola, Digboluja, Ojopagogo, Akinola Segbowe, Tunde Ola–Yusuf, Morounmubo Lawal and lots more, was directed by Seun the storyteller and Bobby CEO, with Obailukan as the production manager.

Toyin Moore is the producer, while the CEO and founder of Bluecheek Picture, Dapo Opayinka, is the executive producer.

The behind the scene of the movie were exclusively handled by the Nollytrailers crew.

Event Schedule

6 pm (Red Carpet and Photos)

7.30 pm (Dinner is served)

8.00 pm (Movie Screening)

10 pm (Afterparty)

Tickets:

Standard VIP £50.00 (Ticket comes with dinner, drink, and after party)

Get your ticket today via the link.

You can call this number for more information; 07724380031

Dress Code: Come cultural

Watch the trailer here:



Sponsored Content