Connect with us

Events Movies News Promotions

Countdown begins to the Uk premiere of ÀPÈJẸ by Dapo Opayinka on June 2nd 2023

Events Promotions

Empowering New Fashion Entrepreneurs: Fashions Finest Africa Returns for its 5th Edition

Events Promotions

Indomie added a delightful Flavour to the AMVCA 9th edition | Here is what you missed

Events Promotions

Shining the Spotlight: Amstel Malta Spotlights Digital Content Creators at AMVCA 9

Events Promotions

Step into the Artiverse at Victus Chamber’s 7th Edition of “The Talk”

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Enjoy Exclusive moments from the Electrifying Energy by Supa Komando at the AMVCA 9th Edition

Events Inspired Promotions

Celebrating 10 Years of SheBuildsLives: Cocktail Benefit Raises Over $20,000 to Support Education Initiatives

Events Promotions

Witness the Fusion of Japanese and African Cultures at Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura Launch

Events News Style

What Will Africa's Power Women Wear To The 'Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards' Debut? Find Out

Events

Countdown begins to the Uk premiere of ÀPÈJẸ by Dapo Opayinka on June 2nd 2023

Avatar photo

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Bluecheek Picture, a dynamic UK movie production company on the rise, is all set to dazzle audiences with the premiere of ÀPÈJẸ (The Banquet), their latest feature film.

ÀPÈJẸ, an epic movie wholly shot in Nigeria, would be privately screened at the prestigious Dartford Valley Community Rugby Club, Cotton Lane, Stone, Dartford DA2 6PD, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The movie, which features themes like love, betrayal, nemesis, and many more, talks about a king at a crossroads on what to do about his lovely queen who committed a taboo against the land. And as the tradition demands, Olori must be punished.
What would the king do? Or could this be a trap?

Your curiosity would be satisfactorily fed at the private screening as you settle in to enjoy the best of African culture from the culturally rich southwestern Nigeria region.

The movie, which stars Mimi Daniels, Dapo Opayinka, Bose Akinola, Digboluja, Ojopagogo, Akinola Segbowe, Tunde OlaYusuf, Morounmubo Lawal and lots more, was directed by Seun the storyteller and Bobby CEO, with Obailukan as the production manager.

Toyin Moore is the producer, while the CEO and founder of Bluecheek Picture, Dapo Opayinka, is the executive producer.

The behind the scene of the movie were exclusively handled by the Nollytrailers crew.

Event Schedule

  • 6 pm (Red Carpet and Photos)
  • 7.30 pm (Dinner is served)
  • 8.00 pm (Movie Screening)
  • 10 pm (Afterparty)

Tickets:

  • Standard VIP £50.00  (Ticket comes with dinner, drink, and after party)
  • Get your ticket today via the link.

You can call this number for more information; 07724380031

Dress Code: Come cultural

 Watch the trailer here:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php